Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 11.4% Higher

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.23. 22,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 767,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSM shares. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

