FIH group (LON:FIH) Trading Down 6.1%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.82). 1,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 240.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.05.
FIH group Company Profile (LON:FIH)
