FIH group (LON:FIH) Trading Down 6.1%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.82). 1,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 240.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.05.

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

