Financial Comparison: Moxian (BVI) (MOXC) versus Its Peers

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Moxian (BVI) to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors -37.85% -1,392.30% -6.23%

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI)’s peers have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Moxian (BVI) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors 342 2378 4572 59 2.59

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 71.32%. Given Moxian (BVI)’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moxian (BVI) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 -$2.74 million -8.46 Moxian (BVI) Competitors $868.32 million -$2.10 million -30.81

Moxian (BVI)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI). Moxian (BVI) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Moxian (BVI) (Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

