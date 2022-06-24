First Financial Corp IN Acquires 690 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 78,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.79 and a 200 day moving average of $238.90.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,891. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.