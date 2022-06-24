First Financial Corp IN Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Linde were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $296.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.01. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

