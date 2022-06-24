First Financial Corp IN Invests $32,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $891.35.

TSLA opened at $711.01 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $784.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $900.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

