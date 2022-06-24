First Financial Corp IN Purchases 823 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 1.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $234.75 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.06 and a 200-day moving average of $291.63.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

