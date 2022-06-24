First Financial Corp IN Purchases 97 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $503.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.