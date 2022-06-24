First Financial Corp IN Takes $70,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $130.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

