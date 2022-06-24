First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.11

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as low as $9.15. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $128.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits.

