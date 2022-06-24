Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.65. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 752 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.89%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

