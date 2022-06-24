FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $40.83. 106,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 160,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 34.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 37,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 48,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter.

