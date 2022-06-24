Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 12,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,065,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

