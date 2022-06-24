Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 299,958 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dana worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Dana by 19.9% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $1,834,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:DAN opened at $14.39 on Friday. Dana Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

