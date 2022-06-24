Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 205,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 311,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,619,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 876,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

