Frax Hits Market Capitalization of $1.40 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $21.75 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00070285 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,396,914,189 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

