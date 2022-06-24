Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Rating) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,888.89).

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 90,859 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$29,074.88 ($20,190.89).

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 27,027 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$9,999.99 ($6,944.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94.

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

