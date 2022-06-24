Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading 9.8% Higher

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.21. 82,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,683,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

FRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $526,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,907 shares of company stock worth $3,675,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

