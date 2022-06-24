Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.43. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 12,306 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 170.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 64.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 70,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

