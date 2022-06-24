Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.43. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 12,306 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.50%.
About Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
