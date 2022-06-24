Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,444 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.20% of Global Payments worth $76,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Global Payments by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.0% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 61,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 32.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,017. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.30.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

