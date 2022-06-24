Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187,046 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 0.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $89,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. B. Riley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.93. 83,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,844. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

