Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,612 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises 1.3% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $140,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $558,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,581. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.94.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $7,537,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,292,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,156,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 858,000 shares of company stock worth $92,622,660. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

