Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $49.29 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,671 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $49,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. 18,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,185. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.