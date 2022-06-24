Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $53.57 Million Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,132 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.44% of BankUnited worth $53,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,896. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

