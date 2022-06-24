Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $64.77 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,250 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.20% of Ross Stores worth $64,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,474. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

