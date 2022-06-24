Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,273 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises about 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.49% of Paycom Software worth $101,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC traded up $12.44 on Friday, reaching $298.58. 4,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

