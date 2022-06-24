Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 165,402 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165,402 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $58,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.52. 7,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,599. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

