Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 51,459 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,459 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $70,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 103,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 123,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.75. 4,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,489. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

