FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.44

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.44 and traded as high as $60.92. FRP shares last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 12,888 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,010.83 and a beta of 0.60.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $226,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $444,932. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in FRP in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FRP by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

