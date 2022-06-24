FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,696 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. 344,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,772,406. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

