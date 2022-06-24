FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys 798 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.04. 58,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day moving average is $260.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

