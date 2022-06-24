FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.63. 32,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,816. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.90 and a 200-day moving average of $219.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

