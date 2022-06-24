FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $524,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,148,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

