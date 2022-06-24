FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

NYSE MA traded up $11.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.