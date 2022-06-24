Fundamenta (FMTA) 1-Day Volume Tops $651.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $45,053.22 and $651.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00129791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00409550 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00063309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014117 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,548,441 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,324 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

