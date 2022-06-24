Fusion (FSN) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $18.09 million and $379,391.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fusion has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,883.95 or 0.99684759 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,953,628 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

