GAP (NYSE:GPS) Trading Up 8.5%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 310,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,770,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. TheStreet lowered GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

