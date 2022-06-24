Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 7,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 17,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIPR)
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.