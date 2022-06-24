Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 7,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 17,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

