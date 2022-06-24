Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.
About Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genting Malaysia Berhad (GMALY)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.