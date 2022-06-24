Gnosis Price Tops $127.19 on Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $127.19 or 0.00595048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $328.10 million and $16.00 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

