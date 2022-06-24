Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $57,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $243.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

