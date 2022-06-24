Goldcoin (GLC) Trading Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $394,493.50 and $620.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00027385 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00263321 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 167% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005231 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.