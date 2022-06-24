Gourmet Galaxy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49,411.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $65,049.49 and $49,411.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,982.52 or 0.99995747 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

