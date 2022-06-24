Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Down 4.2%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68. 182,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 293,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.03.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

