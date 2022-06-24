Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.62. 2,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Greif will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Greif during the first quarter worth $419,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 19.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Greif by 68.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

