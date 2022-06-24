Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.54

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.