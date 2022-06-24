GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $9.95 price target on the stock.

Shares of GUDHF opened at 7.19 on Monday. GUD has a twelve month low of 7.19 and a twelve month high of 8.33.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments.

