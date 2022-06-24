GXChain Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $34.77 million and approximately $43,308.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000312 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000219 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,985,692 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

