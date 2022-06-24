Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
NYSE HMY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,180,419. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
