Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

NYSE HMY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,180,419. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.